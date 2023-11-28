VIP Minds: Vegas Meets Dubai and CEO Clubs Network Dubai Forge Strategic Partnership, Granting 22,000 CEOs Access to the Vegas Meets Dubai Metaverse World

Redefining industry boundaries and facilitating connections

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / In a groundbreaking development that blends business networking with virtual reality, Vegas Meets Dubai, a project by VIP Minds, the renowned business and cultural bridge initiative, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with CEO Clubs Network Dubai. This collaboration not only brings together a remarkable network of 22,000 CEOs but also opens the doors to the innovative Vegas Meets Dubai Metaverse World.





Nora Abou Chakra, Founder of Vegas Meets Dubai

CEO at VIP Minds





The strategic alliance between Vegas Meets Dubai and CEO Clubs Network Dubai signifies a bold leap into the future of corporate engagement. By joining forces, these two influential entities are set to revolutionize the way CEOs connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities.

Vegas Meets Dubai's reputation as a pioneer in bridging businesses and cultures is now elevated through its partnership with CEO Clubs Network Dubai, a prestigious organization dedicated to connecting influential business leaders. Together, they will create an immersive and transformative experience within the Vegas Meets Dubai Metaverse World, a virtual reality platform designed to transcend physical limitations and foster unparalleled networking opportunities.

Through this strategic partnership, the combined network of 22,000 CEOs will gain exclusive access to the Vegas Meets Dubai Metaverse World. This cutting-edge virtual environment enables CEOs to connect, interact, and engage in a dynamic and visually stunning setting, regardless of their geographical location.

Within the Vegas Meets Dubai Metaverse World, CEOs will have the opportunity to explore virtual representations of iconic landmarks from both Las Vegas and Dubai. They can attend virtual conferences, seminars, and exhibitions, and participate in immersive networking events that simulate face-to-face interactions. The Metaverse World will serve as a hub for knowledge exchange, idea generation, and collaboration, providing CEOs with a unique and futuristic platform to drive business growth.

Nora Abou Chakra, the Founder of Vegas Meets Dubai, expressed her excitement about the strategic partnership, stating, "This collaboration with CEO Clubs Network Dubai represents a step forward into the digital realm. By merging our expertise with the Vegas Meets Dubai Metaverse World, we are creating an unparalleled networking experience that transcends physical boundaries and unlocks limitless possibilities for CEOs."

Dr. Tariq Nizami, the Chairman of CEO Clubs Network Dubai, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Vegas Meets Dubai on this exciting venture. The Vegas Meets Dubai Metaverse World will revolutionize how CEOs connect and collaborate, fostering a new era of global business engagement."

Vegas Meets Dubai and CEO Clubs Network Dubai are confident that this strategic partnership will redefine the future of corporate networking. By harnessing the power of virtual reality and the collective strength of their extensive CEO networks, they are poised to reinvent the way business leaders connect, innovate, and shape the global business landscape.

