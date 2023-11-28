MPress Records: James Mastro Shares Rocking Lead Single Ahead of Debut Solo Album

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Hoboken-based rock/Americana singer-songwriter-guitarist James Mastro has announced his highly anticipated debut solo album Dawn of a New Error (due Feb. 21, 2024) via MPress Records, and has shared the rocking lead track, "Right Words, Wrong Song". The song features brilliant vocal contributions from the inimitable Ian Hunter.





Mastro discusses the song, saying: "It seems like these days one has the option to choose the "truth" that works best for them. There's no longer an absolute that is agreed upon by all. One of the most important things I learned from working with Ian Hunter over the years is to be honest in what you write and say. And the more disregard we've witnessed of this in the mainstream the past few years, the more it pushed me to write this song. It only seemed apropos to ask Ian to add his inimitable voice to this track, which to my ears always resonates loud and true."

Dawn of a New Error marks the return of James Mastro (The Bongos, Health & Happiness Show) to the front and center as singer and songwriter. Featuring guest vocals by Ian Hunter and produced by Tony Shanahan, best known as Patti Smith's bassist, co-producer and musical collaborator, noteworthy drummers on the record include the late Louie Appel (Southside Johnny), Brian Griffin (Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes), Steve Goulding (The Mekons, Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe), and Bill Dubrow (Yoko Ono, Linda Thompson). The album was recorded and mixed by Grammy® nominee James Frazee (Patti Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Marshall Crenshaw), and mastered by the legendary Greg Calbi.

About James Mastro: James Mastro has been a highly regarded songwriter and guitarist since his teen years in CBGB stalwarts The Richard Lloyd Group, playing guitar on the Elektra Records release Alchemy. Mastro is a founder (along with singer Richard Barone) of The Bongos, who released three lauded records - Nuts & Bolts (JEM), Numbers With Wings (RCA/re-released October 2023), and Beat Hotel (RCA). In 1992 he moved to center stage as frontman for Americana fave The Health & Happiness Show, releasing three critically acclaimed albums: Tonic, Instant Living (Bar-None), and Sad and Sexy (Cropduster). The band spent the next 10 years touring incessantly, opening for Wilco, Johnny Cash, Golden Smog, Barenaked Ladies, Beat Farmers, The Blasters, Kirsty MacColl, and Butch Hancock. In 2001, he joined ranks with Mott the Hoople's legendary singer Ian Hunter and has served as his left-hand man ever since, touring and playing on Hunter's last six albums. He toured as a guitarist with Mott the Hoops '74, Patti Smith, John Cale, Judy Collins, Alejandro Escovedo, Garland Jeffreys, The Jayhawks, and Southside Johnny. Dawn of a New Error is due out in February 2024 via MPress Records. For more information, visit jamesmastro.net.

