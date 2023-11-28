Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20231124_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/70b2c50e-b068-4317-82a9-687bddcc585a)
- NL_transparency notification_20231124_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d6359ff4-8380-466b-89f9-106fb6df8b8a)
- FR_transparency notification_20231124_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c9feb24-f926-4aee-bb55-807998ac7e06)