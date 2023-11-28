Roof Waterproofing Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 18.7 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Roof Waterproofing Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 18.7 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the roof waterproofing market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 18.7 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 5.4% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Roof Waterproofing Market

The roof waterproofing market is segmented based on material type, product type, roof type, end-user type, construction type, and region.

Based on material type - Among material types, bitumen asserts its dominance in the global roof waterproofing market across the major regions. Bitumen is a major waterproofing material widely used in the roofing industry. It consists of layers of asphalt or modified bitumen, providing excellent waterproofing properties. Bitumen membranes, reinforced with materials like polyester or fiberglass, ensure durability and protection against water infiltration. This versatile material is known for its resistance to UV radiation and its ability to withstand harsh weather conditions. Its versatility and cost-effectiveness have solidified its position as a preferred choice in the roofing industry for reliable and efficient waterproofing solutions.

Based on product type - The market is segmented into sheet membrane, liquid membrane, coatings, and integral. Sheet membranes are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period. It involves the application of pre-formed membranes made of materials like PVC, TPO, or EPDM onto the roof surface. Sheet membranes offer excellent waterproofing properties due to their durability, flexibility, and resistance to UV radiation. They provide a seamless and reliable barrier against water infiltration, protecting the underlying structure. With proper installation and maintenance, sheet membranes can effectively enhance the lifespan of roofs and ensure long-term waterproofing performance.

Based on roof type - The market is segmented into flat roofs, pitched roofs, and others. Flat roof dominates the roof waterproofing market, driven by their popularity in arid climates and regions with modern architectural styles. Flat roof waterproofing focuses on creating a continuous, watertight barrier to manage water pooling. Common waterproofing materials used in flat roofing include bitumen membranes, PVC, TPO, or liquid-applied coatings. Conversely, pitched, or sloped roofs are favored in high rainfall or snowy regions due to their superior water drainage capabilities.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to maintain its leadership in the roof waterproofing market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years, highlighting its potential for substantial expansion in the waterproofing industry.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

Rapid urbanization, extreme weather conditions, a construction boom, and a focus on sustainable building practices, are driving the region's demand.

With the increasing number of cities and infrastructure developments, there is a growing need for reliable waterproofing solutions to protect buildings from water damage.

Roof Waterproofing Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growing construction and infrastructure spending.

The need for protection against water damage.

The influence of climate and weather conditions.

Top Companies in the Roof Waterproofing Market?

The market landscape is characterized by a multitude of local, regional, and global players, resulting in a densely populated market environment. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The market exhibits a high degree of fragmentation, with numerous players competing both regionally and globally. Some of the key players catering to the roof waterproofing market are as follows:

MBCC

Oriental Yuhong

Sika AG

Keshun Waterproofing Technologies

Dow Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

