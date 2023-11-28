Anzeige
28.11.2023
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561


TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 28 November 2023 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") bought 100,000 of its own Ordinary shares to be held in Treasury at a price of 711.00 pence per share.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 10,882,798 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 55,498,316 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

28 November 2023


