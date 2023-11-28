Essense of Australia: All Who Wander Celebrates 'That Married Mood' in Newest Bridal Collection

Daring, Dreamy Wedding Gowns for the One-of-a-Kind Bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Cool and carefree meets effortless and unexpected in the newest wedding dress collection from All Who Wander by Essense of Australia. The latest bridal gown collection offers a variety of aisle-worthy styles, from wild and fierce to easy and breezy, for brides who are anything but ordinary.



"Today's brides are embracing that just-married feeling, and they want to wear a dress that embodies both their love story and their intentional yet eclectic style," said Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of All Who Wander. "Our new All Who Wander collection delivers the dreamiest silhouettes and eye-catching accessories, such as detachable sleeves and gloves, that are sure to turn heads."

From funky and fierce to romantic and ethereal, the stunning new gowns combine the hottest design trends with statement-making details. Tassels, fringe and bold sleeves add head-turning appeal while sexy leg slits, plunging necklines and side cut-outs let brides show a little skin. Intricate and graphic lace give gowns gorgeous texture and dimension while soft colors and breathtaking floral accents let brides embrace their showstopping bridal moment. Simple and sleek silhouettes exude a chic, elevated appeal, both on and off the aisle.

With so many new wedding dresses to choose from, brides can find a gown that reflects their adventurous spirit and free-spirited style. The latest All Who Wander collection is available in U.S. sizes 2 to 24 at a retailer near you. To explore the collection or find a store, visit AllWhoWander.com.

ABOUT ALL WHO WANDER

All Who Wander offers effortless bohemian wedding dress silhouettes of retro-inspired laces, exotic patterns and rustic fringe details - for a design that speaks to each bride's adventure of lifelong love like never before. An eclectic assortment of charm, whimsy and fierce detailing, All Who Wander invites both eye and heart to fall further in love with every boho wedding dress silhouette. From bouquets of dramatic botanical laces to dainty patchwork-style motifs artfully hand-placed over the figure, these gowns also feature a variety of striking cutouts, thin straps and plunging backs to make a balanced, simplified statement. To find a retailer near you, visit AllWhoWander.com.

