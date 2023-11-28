Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2023 | 19:02
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essense of Australia: All Who Wander Celebrates 'That Married Mood' in Newest Bridal Collection

Daring, Dreamy Wedding Gowns for the One-of-a-Kind Bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Cool and carefree meets effortless and unexpected in the newest wedding dress collection from All Who Wander by Essense of Australia. The latest bridal gown collection offers a variety of aisle-worthy styles, from wild and fierce to easy and breezy, for brides who are anything but ordinary.

AWW saylor

AWW saylor
AWW saylor

"Today's brides are embracing that just-married feeling, and they want to wear a dress that embodies both their love story and their intentional yet eclectic style," said Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of All Who Wander. "Our new All Who Wander collection delivers the dreamiest silhouettes and eye-catching accessories, such as detachable sleeves and gloves, that are sure to turn heads."

From funky and fierce to romantic and ethereal, the stunning new gowns combine the hottest design trends with statement-making details. Tassels, fringe and bold sleeves add head-turning appeal while sexy leg slits, plunging necklines and side cut-outs let brides show a little skin. Intricate and graphic lace give gowns gorgeous texture and dimension while soft colors and breathtaking floral accents let brides embrace their showstopping bridal moment. Simple and sleek silhouettes exude a chic, elevated appeal, both on and off the aisle.

With so many new wedding dresses to choose from, brides can find a gown that reflects their adventurous spirit and free-spirited style. The latest All Who Wander collection is available in U.S. sizes 2 to 24 at a retailer near you. To explore the collection or find a store, visit AllWhoWander.com.

ABOUT ALL WHO WANDER

All Who Wander offers effortless bohemian wedding dress silhouettes of retro-inspired laces, exotic patterns and rustic fringe details - for a design that speaks to each bride's adventure of lifelong love like never before. An eclectic assortment of charm, whimsy and fierce detailing, All Who Wander invites both eye and heart to fall further in love with every boho wedding dress silhouette. From bouquets of dramatic botanical laces to dainty patchwork-style motifs artfully hand-placed over the figure, these gowns also feature a variety of striking cutouts, thin straps and plunging backs to make a balanced, simplified statement. To find a retailer near you, visit AllWhoWander.com.

Contact Information

Lindsay Santee
Associate Director of Strategic Communications
lindsays@essensedesigns.com
9139098623

SOURCE: Essense of Australia

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810591/all-who-wander-celebrates-that-married-mood-in-newest-bridal-collection

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.