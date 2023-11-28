Pickleball Ontario Announces the Selection of Team Ontario for MiLP Nationals

The "Championship Series" is providing significant opportunities for participants to showcase their skill

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Pickleball Ontario remains steadfast in its mission to advance the sport of pickleball throughout the province, and the selection of Team Ontario highlights the importance of the Championship Series.

Left to right - Marie Aubie, Carolina Hack, Kyle Hermetz, Stephen Robinson and Carlo Sguassero

"Team Ontario is made up of winners from our Championship Series," said Daphne Micallef Reid, President of Pickleball Ontario. "We would like to congratulate them on earning the opportunity to represent our organization and our members. This is a testament to their hard work and skill and we are proud to have this fine team represent us. Furthermore it should be noted that none of this would be possible without the generous support from our sponsors/partners. We appreciate each and every one of you."

Team Ontario will be at the MiLP Nationals (Minor League Pickleball) being held this December in Orange County, California. MiLP is an innovative team competition where teams of four players (2 women and 2 men) compete against each other over several days.

"Due to the unprecedented levels of participation we are seeing in tournament play across the province, it's important that we continue to provide opportunities for members to showcase their skill. More importantly it speaks to our strategic partnership with DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) and their success as pickleball's most accurate global rating system," said Junior Bent, Vice President of Pickleball Ontario.



The MiLP National Tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, December 15th thru Sunday, December 17th at Los Cab Sports Club - 17272 Newhope St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708. More information about the MiLP Nationals can be found on their website here.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the most accurate and only global pickleball rating system trusted by the world's premier Pickleball clubs, tours, and professionals. All players, regardless of their age, gender, location, or skill, are rated on the same scale between 2.00-8.00 based on their match results. DUPR is free and anyone can have a rating.

For more information, please visit www.mydupr.com

About Minor League Pickleball

Minor League Pickleball is an innovative team competition where teams of four players (2 women and 2 men). Teams compete against each other over several days that encompass a novel and engaging format, with twists on traditional match-ups and scoring for games, matches, and tiebreakers.

For more information, please visit www.officialminorleaguepb.com

About Pickleball Ontario

Pickleball Ontario is a non-profit association that is committed to supporting the growth of the game along with participation and development of both recreational & tournament players throughout the province of Ontario. For more information, please contact info@pickleballontario.org or visit pickleballontario.org

