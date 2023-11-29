Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or the "Company"), an emerging North American leader in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market with a platform that modernizes budgets and payments for enterprises and consumers is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing participation in national college associations conferences across the USA.

Hank continues its low-cost exposure and lead generation campaign by participating in several college business administrative conferences to bring mass awareness to its Education platform. Hank has driven meaningful incremental leads through participation in:

The Oregon Community College Association (OCCA) in Sunriver, The Oklahoma Association of College and University Business Officers (OACUBO) in Oklahoma City; The Community Colleges of Appalachia conference in Maryland; and The Illinois Council of Community College Administrators (ICCCA) in East Peoria.

These associations encompass over 230 higher learning institutions servicing over 990,000 students across 15 states. These conferences shed light on the major issues faced by educational institutions today, including student financial services, tuition deferment payment management, student enrolment maintenance and state funding issues. The Company continues to view these conferences as excellent opportunities to engage firsthand with the business decision makers of the higher education market in order to provide them with the best solutions for servicing their students and administrative needs.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has modified its previously announced agreement with a financial publisher that performed investor relations services that entails the cancellation of a previously issued $236,000 convertible debenture and warrants (a total of 236 debenture units, with each unit consisting of one $1000 secured convertible debenture and 3,333 common share purchase warrant) on April 21, 2023. In lieu of the issuance of the convertible debenture and warrants, the Company and the firm have agreed to an aggregate cash payment for services provided to date of US$50,000. The agreement has not been renewed.

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank Payments Corp (the "Company" or "Hank") is an emerging North American leader in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market. The Hank platform modernizes budgets and payments for enterprises and consumers and automates tedious functions that result in time and economic savings for platform users. The Hank technology stack provides for several vertical market applications of the technology, with features specific to channels and enterprise accounts ("Partners") that allow those Partners to operate new revenue streams, while modernizing legacy payments. The Company earns recurring transaction and licensing fees from consumers and enterprises and is active in several markets and geographies including Canada and the United States. For more information, visit the Hank Payments website at www.hankpayments.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information regarding Hank Payments Corp., please contact: Jason Ewart, EVP Capital Markets, at 416-580-0721. For Investor Relations please contact ir@hankpayments.com and visit the Company's website at www.hankpayments.com.

