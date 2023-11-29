Beacon Accelerator: Beacon Launches New Podcast, Web3 Unlocked, Offering In-Depth Conversations With Leading Web3 Founders

Web3 Unlocked will host conversations with the founders of web3's most successful companies, with a focus on the 'human side' of building in crypto.

Hosted by Kenzi Wang, Diksha Dutta, and Sachi Kamiya, Web3 Unlocked offers unprecedented access to the founders of leading web3 companies. Through in-depth, long-form conversations, listeners will get to hear everything that goes on behind the scenes of building the biggest companies in web3 - the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Kenzi Wang, host of Web3 Unlocked and Core Contributor at Beacon, shared his perspective on the impetus for launching a podcast, "Our driving value at Beacon is to create a 'Founder's Support Group.' This means that we strive to foster a community for our founders where they feel deeply supported through the inevitable ups and downs of building in web3. Anyone who has tried to start a company in this space knows that it is challenging, humbling, and often lonely. You need a place to celebrate your wins but also to commiserate when things get tough. With Web3 Unlocked, we're furthering this value by making more founding stories public and giving a unique look into what it's really like to build a great web3 company."

Web3 Unlocked aims to fill a void identified in the web3 podcasting space. To date, most crypto-focused shows are either focused on current news and media hype or are highly technical in nature. Web3 Unlocked instead focuses on the human side of building in crypto, exploring topics like the emotional toll building in a highly volatile market can take or what founders don't understand about the differences of building in web2 versus web3. This focus aims to both demystify the challenges of scaling a web3 unicorn and equip budding founders with tools to ensure their startup's success.

Web3 Unlocked's upcoming season is set to launch on November 15, 2023. Guests lined up include Sreeram Kannan, Founder of EigenLayer; Sandy Peng, Founder of Scroll and Eli Ben-Sasson, Founder of StarkWare. All episodes will be available at www.0xbeacon.com/podcast, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.



About Beacon:

Beacon is the leading accelerator built by web3 founders. Beacon's mission is to create the next 100 web3 unicorns by offering a hands-on, three-month accelerator program for founders focused on building the next great web3 startup.

Learn more about Beacon here: www.0xbeacon.com

