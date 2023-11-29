

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-month high of 0.6209 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6136.



The kiwi advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 91.22 against the yen, from a recent 6-day low of 90.23.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi climbed to 1-1/2-month highs of 1.7742 and 1.0729 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7908 and 1.0833, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.64 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen, 1.74 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



