

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from the euro area and flash inflation from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import price data for October.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash consumer prices and retail sales data for November. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent in October.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes consumer and business sentiment survey data. The consumer sentiment index is expected to rise to 102.0 in November from 101.6 in October.



Half an hour later, the Bank of England is set to release mortgage approvals for October. The number of mortgage approvals is forecast to rise to 44,300 from 43,330 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey results. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to rise to 93.8 in November from 93.3 in the previous month.



At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices for November. Consumer price inflation is expected to slow to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent in October.



