

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-month high of 0.6677 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 3-week high of 1.6498 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6648 and 1.6526, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.9043 from yesterday's closing value of 0.9024.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 1.63 against the euro and 0.91 against the loonie.



