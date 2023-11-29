Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim and IUCN partner for biodiversity and nature-positive building



29.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Holcim enters three-year global strategic partnership with International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Focus on enhancing biodiversity, water stewardship and awareness programs across Holcim operations

Collaboration to drive nature-positive change across the built environment Holcim enters a global strategic partnership with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to advance its nature strategy, based on measurable biodiversity and water targets. Building on Holcim's science-based approach to nature, IUCN will validate its biodiversity baseline, while identifying ways for it to improve biodiversity levels across its operations. Furthering Holcim's water targets, IUCN will advise on the protection of freshwater sources beyond Holcim's sites. To bring nature into cities, IUCN will support Holcim in driving and promoting the inclusion of biodiversity into building standards. Together, Holcim and IUCN will lead nature awareness programs across key stakeholder groups to accelerate impact. Dr Grethel Aguilar, Director General, IUCN: "Nature provides the basis that supports human prosperity and economic systems. The commitment of companies to restoring biodiversity and protecting freshwater ecosystems is key to achieving the well-being of our societies. We welcome strengthening our partnership with Holcim to implement positive change in the built environment." Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim: "I am excited to be entering a new era of collaboration with IUCN to strengthen our positive impact on nature from biodiversity to water. Together, we aim to bring more nature into cities by accelerating the integration of biodiversity across the built environment, from building standards to design. Contributing to a nature-positive future is at the core of our purpose to build progress for people and the planet." Holcim's partnership with IUCN builds on their work in 2014 to develop the Biodiversity Indicator and Reporting System (BIRS) methodology, enabling Holcim to launch its sector's first measurable biodiversity targets. Building on this robust approach, Holcim was selected among 17 companies worldwide to pilot the world's first Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) targets for nature, to be launched in 2024. Holcim's environmental leadership has been recognized by CDP, which has ranked it double "A" for climate and water management. Find out more about Holcim's Nature Strategy here: holcim.com/nature About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

