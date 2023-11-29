

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-month high of 1.3541 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3574.



Against the yen, the loonie edged up to 08.75 from a recent 1-week low of 108.27.



The loonie advanced to 1.4899 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4918.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.33 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen and 1.46 against the euro.



