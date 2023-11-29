

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY.PK), a Norwegian aluminum company, on Wednesday reported lower earning for nine months from the fourth quarter 2022 to the third quarter 2023.



Earnings decreased to 25.7 billion Norwegian Krone from 39.7 billion krone last year.



Further, the company said that it aims to distribute 50 percent to 60 percent of its adjusted net income to its shareholders in line with its dividend policy.



Final distribution for 2024 will be proposed by the board of directors at the fourth quarter release in February 2024.



On Tuesday, Hydro shares closed at 64.26 EUR, down 1.08% in Oslo.



