Earnix, the global provider of AI-based SaaS solutions for insurers and banks, today announced that Matmut, a major mutual insurer in France, has chosen, and is now working with, Earnix as its partner.

Matmut is one of France's leading property and casualty insurers, offering a range of personal and commercial insurance products. Earnix solutions address Matmut's business and IT needs by integrating easily into its tech stack, enabling rapid pricing adjustments.

With Earnix, Matmut can seamlessly integrate machine learning models as part of its pricing strategy. This enables Matmut to not only build, test, and deploy rates into the market with ease, but also benefit from automation, governance, and auditability.

Emeric Bellanger, Technical Director of Claims and Pricing at Matmut said, "This partnership empowers our pricing team to provide top leaders with recommended pricing changes based on simulation and the ability to implement these changes more easily."

Earnix solutions enable new models to be implemented, new products to be launched and pricing strategies to evolve more quickly.

Robin Gilthorpe, CEO of Earnix added, "Earnix prides itself on working with innovative insurers around the world. We are delighted to be working with Matmut to support the strategic market initiatives needed to maintain and grow market share."

The partnership extends across the Matmut business.

