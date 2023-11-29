On this World AIDS Day, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Poland reminds the world the fight against HIV/AIDS is not over with a commemorative event at the University College of Enterprise and Administration (WSPA) on Friday, December 1 at 16.00 and Saturday, December 2 at 10.00 as well as at baobab center, Saturday, December 2 at 16.00. With the commemoration, advocates will honor all who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses, support those who carry on the fight, and unite people globally in battling HIV/AIDS.

While the world has made significant progress over past decades, the global HIV/AIDS response faces serious threats, including insufficient funding, dangerously high rates of 1.3 million new HIV transmissions annually, an estimated 630,000 deaths each year, and responses not being prioritized highly enough, particularly in lower-income countries.

AHF Poland's World AIDS Day event will include information meetings with students and members of the Ukrainian community in Lublin, followed by free, rapid HIV testing on the spot.

"In Poland, HIV/AIDS prevention has been neglected in recent years. We do not talk about the virus, we do not see campaigns promoting safer sex, and HIV testing is still treated as unnecessary and shameful," says Anna Szadkowska-Ciezka, Country Program Manager for AHF Poland. "Meanwhile, every person who is sexually active should take care of their safety against HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases especially considering there has been an increase in HIV infections in Poland in recent years."

Observed annually on December 1, World AIDS Day gives HIV/AIDS advocates an opportunity to bring awareness to the global response, fight the harmful stigma and discrimination that hinder people living with HIV from seeking testing and treatment services, and urge governments worldwide to ensure the resources and political will are available to fight HIV/AIDS. On World AIDS Day, the world must remember it's not over.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.9 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

