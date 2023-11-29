VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.1955
|0.2300
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0009272756
|VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
|0.1190
|0.1400
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1105
|0.1300
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1615
|0.1900
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2380
|0.2800
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2720
|0.3200
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0009690254
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|0.0595
|0.0700
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0010273801
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.0595
|0.0700
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1105
|0.1300
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0010731816
|VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1190
|0.1400
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.2380
|0.2800
|EUR
|29/11/2023
|06/12/2023
|07/12/2023
|13/12/2023