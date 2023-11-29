

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L) on Wednesday reported that its worldwide sales in the month of October grew 7 percent to 890,241 units.



Global sales were up year-on-year supported by solid demand in regions including North America and Europe.



Sales in Japan climbed 17.8 percent from last year to 133,996 units, while sales outside of Japan were 756,245 units, a growth of 5.2 percent.



Worldwide production in October was 900,285 units, up 16.7 percent from the prior year as a result of solid demand. Production in Japan grew 28.4 percent from last year,



Production outside of Japan reached 617,590 units, a record high for single month, and up 8.7 percent from last year.



Toyota said it will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to customers at the earliest date.



In Japan, Toyota shares gained 1.7 percent to close at 2,802.50 yen.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are up 1.5 percent to trade at $190.01.



