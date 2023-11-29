Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces that CEO Evan Gappelberg and Head of Product Operations Hareesh Achi will join Proactive LIVE tomorrow for a special investor livestream event. They will discuss latest business developments as well as the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology that creates 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts to attend the live, interactive online event.

Livestream Details

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m PT / 2:00 p.m ET

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/live/PJvrKeHRhoE?si=3Q7f1AxEnCK-0hsq





3D Models at Scale for E-Commerce

Nextech3D.ai is at the forefront of the growing 3D modeling industry having created over 60,000+ 3D models to date. With its cutting edge generative-AI technology, the Company is able to create photo-realistic 4K 3D product models that cater to the specific needs of major e-commerce enterprise companies.

As previously announced, the Company is now exclusively focused on high-scale production for its 3D modeling business with Amazon and other enterprise accounts. The Company has transitioned away from small e-commerce clients that require a limited number of 3D models and is instead prioritizing large enterprise clients who demand thousands of models and high-scale production.

The BOD has accepted the resignation of David Cramb from the Board of Directors for personal reasons and currently has no plans to replace him. The Board expresses appreciation for his contributions and wishes him success in future endeavors.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

