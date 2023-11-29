wiki co LTD: WikiFX Launches Season 2 Trading Competition with MT4 Excitement Following Success of Season 1

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / WikiFX, third-party forex industry information service platform, has announced the start of the registration process for the S2 Trading competition after the success of the Demo Trading World Cup and MT4 Trading Competition Season 1 which attracted a huge number of participants worldwide.

The latest season introduced an MT4 trading segment, adding a new layer of excitement for participants. Successful contestants will be invited to the 2024 Global Forex Investment Safety Summit as keynote speakers, further elevating their presence in the global forex community.

Since its kickoff at the beginning of 2023, the weekly competition has witnessed exponential growth, with over 100,000 users regularly engaging in the competition, accumulating a net exposure of 10 million. The online participants exceeded 30,000 individuals, marking a milestone for the event. This success has led Wall Street financial institutions and global regulators to extend their support and recognition to the demo trading activities and participating contestants.

Competition Setup and Prize Details

Building on the success of Season 1, Season 2 introduces a new challenge mode - the Trade demo trading competition area, and the Professional mode - the MT4 trading competition area, enhancing professionalism and practicability.

The total prize pool for Season 2 is $60,000. In the Demo Trading Competition, individuals can compete for a maximum reward of $10,000, while the MT4 Competition offers an enticing prize of up to $15,000.

Competition Timeline (Singapore Time GMT+08:00)

Demo Trading Competition:

Registration Time: December 27, 2023 - March 22, 2024

Competition Time: January 9, 2024 - April 8, 2024





MT4 Competition:

Registration Time: January 15, 2024 - March 1, 2024

Preliminary Time: January 23, 2024 - March 22, 2024

Final Time: April 1, 2024 - April 22, 2024

Award Ceremony

May 2024 at the WikiFX 2024 Forex Summit and 2023 Forex Industry Awards Ceremony.

Cooperation Program - MT4 Reward Leaderboard

The competition extends a special invitation to globally leading brokers to participate in shaping competition rules. All broker rewards will be presented in real-time, allowing traders to obtain additional MT4 rewards directly, conveniently, and comprehensively.

For more information and to download the app to register, please visit them on https://www.wikifx.com/en/

About WikiFX:

WikiFX is a global third-party forex industry information service platform. From regulatory status, licensing qualifications, risk information, credit evaluation, on-site inspections, and other dimensions, WikiFX offers investors a comprehensive reference to help them effectively mitigate risks. WikiFX rating system, which uses advanced algorithms and intuitive formats to comprehensively display broker qualifications, user reputation, and industry influence, reducing decision-making costs for investors.

