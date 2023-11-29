

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation moderated somewhat in November after remaining stable in the previous month, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 3.2 percent in November from 3.5 percent in October.



Data showed that underlying inflation, which excludes non-processed food and energy products, slowed further to 4.5 percent from 5.2 percent in October.



The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to the decline in fuel prices and tourist packages, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in October. It was the first fall in six months.



EU harmonized inflation also slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.5 percent a month ago. In contrast, economists had expected the rate to rise to 3.7 percent.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices posted a 0.6 percent decline, reversing a 0.3 percent increase.



Separate official data showed that annual retail sales growth eased to an 8-month low of 5.0 percent in October from 6.3 percent in September. Sales have been rising since December 2022.



Sales of non-food products alone grew 12.5 percent annually in October, and food sales increased at a comparatively lower rate of 0.9 percent. In contrast, sales at service stations fell by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent from September, when they rose by 0.1 percent. This was the first decline since March.



