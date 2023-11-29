Attorney Courtney Caprio Joins Kelley | Uustal Trial Attorneys

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Veteran high-stakes attorney Courtney Caprio has joined the nationally recognized law firm of Kelley | Uustal. She specializes in cases involving defamation, contract disputes, intellectual property, fiduciary duty, and LLC disputes.

Courtney Caprio, Esq.

Attorney Courtney Caprio has joined the law firm of Kelley | Uustal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Before joining Kelley | Uustal, Caprio earned significant victories at a national law firm based in Miami. In June, she won a stunning $63.5 million federal jury award, including $47.6 million in punitive damages, on behalf of two businessmen who claimed Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo used his office to harass them after they supported the commissioner's political opponent. The First Amendment retaliation case attracted substantial media attention and led to calls for Carollo's resignation.

In another recent high-profile case, Caprio convinced a federal jury to return an $8.5 million award in a case involving a trademark dispute over a French nightclub and entertainment brand.

"Courtney is a fierce competitor," founding partner John Uustal said. "We are fortunate to have her on our team."

Florida Super Lawyers has recognized Caprio for her outstanding achievements. The Daily Business Review named Caprio one of South Florida's "Most Effective Lawyers", following a trial victory on behalf of Verizon Wireless.

"I'm very excited to begin working alongside some of the best attorneys in the nation," Caprio said.

Caprio, who grew up on a small Virginia farm, earned her undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Virginia.

Kelley | Uustal (www.kelleyuustal.com) is a Fort Lauderdale-based law firm focusing on catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and complex commercial litigation matters. The firm can be reached at (954) 522-6601.

Contact Information:

David Bloom

Media Relations Manager

dave.bloom@ournewsroom.com

954-334-5822

SOURCE: Kelley | Uustal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/811003/attorney-courtney-caprio-joins-kelley-uustal-trial-attorneys