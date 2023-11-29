London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - Resourcing Tomorrow got off to a great start on Tuesday at the Business Design Centre in London. The diverse range of participants, including mining companies, investors, government officials, and global attendees, underscores the significance of this event as the largest mining event in Europe.

Nusrat Ghani, the UK Government Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade and Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources with the U.S. Government, both delivered Ministerial Keynotes.

Furthermore, industry stalwart Mark Bristow, CEO and President of Barrick Gold Corp shared insights on how the mining industry can better resource tomorrow, and the interview with Evy Hambro, Global Head of Thematic and Sector Based Investing from BlackRock highlighted the role of institutional investors in shaping the future of the industry.

The discussion between key figureheads Frank Giustra, President and CEO of Fiore Group of Companies and Dominic Barton, Chairman of Rio Tinto on geopolitical trends, deglobalization, and the future of mining was particularly interesting. "We have a huge copper deficit and we will not achieve net zero within the next 20-30 years if we do not resolve it," said Frank Giustra. It's clear that Resourcing Tomorrow covers a broad spectrum of topics, including commodity and investment discussions, ESG considerations, and insights into the Energy Transition.

The main exhibit area was a buzz of activity, and given the numbers through the doors, it is sure to stay that way for the full three days. The event has attracted mining companies, investors, government officials and attendees from across the globe, showing what it really means to be the biggest mining conference in Europe.

The three Conference Theatres - Resourcing Tomorrow Plenary Theatre, Mines and Money Investment Theatre, and Reimagining Mining Theatre provide a comprehensive overview of the various facets of the mining industry, ensuring that attendees gain valuable insights from different perspectives.

The collaboration with the UK Critical Minerals Association for a Ministerial Roundtable at the Houses of Parliament demonstrates a commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration between mineral-rich countries and end-users. It's an excellent initiative to set a roadmap for cooperation among key stakeholders and set a positive tone for the event.

As the conference continues, it's exciting to anticipate more in-depth discussions on the critical topics facing the mining industry. Resourcing Tomorrow is dedicated to accelerating the energy transition and addressing the challenges of moving towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. Covering such important topics as the pathway to NetZero, decarbonisation, the circular economy, ESG, critical minerals, and environmental resilience this is an important event for the sector.

The mining industry's commitment and engagement in events like Resourcing Tomorrow are vital for steering the sector towards more sustainable practices and supporting the broader goals of the energy transition.

As we strive to obtain the commodities necessary for electric cars, wind turbines, and other new energy technologies, the world is facing complex supply issues. In our pursuit of the global net zero 2050 target, it is imperative that we find innovative solutions, and the mining industry will play a leading role in this.

