Local Cannabis Group Continues to Accrue Accolades

Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - From the Earth, a line of premiere dispensaries in and around Kansas City, Missouri, has won The Pitch Magazine's "Best Dispensary" category in the 2023 "Best of KC" awards.

This award for best dispensary in Kansas City, voted on by The Pitch's readers, is the most recent in From the Earth's impressive list of accolades. This year, From the Earth's sister brand, Illicit, won several categories in The Pitch's reader-selected awards, including "Best Flower," "Best Concentrate/Dab," and "Best Vape Cartridge Brand." The brand also won "Company of the Year," "Product of the Year," "Best Packaging Design," and "Best Live Resin Vape" in Greenway Magazine's 2023 Reader's Choice Awards.

This most recent award is well-deserved as From the Earth continues to push the envelope by producing access to high-quality, affordable flower and innovative cannabis products. The dispensary has recently debuted Illicit's "Anytime" and "Elderberry" formulations of their bestselling infused tinctures, plus two new flavors of infused caramels: Sea Salt and Vanilla Espresso.

"The entire team at From The Earth is grateful to the KC for choosing our stores as the Best in Kansas City. We've worked around the clock to streamline operations, diversify our product offering, and provide the best customer service we can to our local customers. We plan to only get better in 2024", said David Craig, company CMO.

From the Earth Dispensary has several locations in and around Kansas City, Missouri. Connect with From the Earth dispensary on their website, Facebook, or Instagram for a full list of locations, store hours, and product offerings.

