

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden's job approval rating has plunged to the lowest for the third time this year, according to Gallup.



Biden's overall job approval rating remains at 37 percent, with disapproval at 59 percent.



The 81 year-old President's popularity had touched this level first in April and then in October. His job rating has not crossed 44 percent since August 2022 and has averaged 40 percent this year.



Approval rating of the president's handling of healthcare is 40 percent and the situation in Ukraine is at 38 percent, as per the results of the poll conducted during November 1-21.



Fewer, 32 percent each, approve of Biden's handling of the U.S. economy, foreign affairs, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.



Similarly, Americans' current rating of his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war is the lowest of four polls by Gallup and is down nine points since August.



Gallup has measured Biden's job approval ratings 10 times since he took office in January 2021, and his ratings have mostly moved in downward trajectories.



Biden's job approval rating was 57 percent when he assumed office as the oldest President in U.S. history, but it dwindled by a clear 20 percent over nearly three years.



While majorities of Democrats approve of Biden's overall job performance and his handling of all five issues, their approval is lowest for his handling of the Middle East Conflict.



With less than a year to go for the presidential election, Biden is in 'historically dangerous territory for an incumbent seeking re-election,' Gallup says.



