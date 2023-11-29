Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - PurMinds NeuroPharma ("PurMinds" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advancing a robust clinical development pipeline of small molecules, psychedelic compounds and other modalities, today announced that Dr. Amy Reichelt, Ph.D., the company's Chief Innovation Officer, will be speaking at the Analytical Cannabis Educational Webinar December 14th at 9am PST/ 12PM EST/5PM GMT.

This webinar will explore the intersection of neuroscience and psychedelics, highlighting their potential therapeutic benefits for mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction.

Dr. Reichelt will delve into the neurobiology of psychedelics, emphasizing their role in promoting neuroplasticity, which allows for the rewiring of the brain. Ongoing clinical research will also be discussed, including the use of these substances in controlled settings to address trauma, reduce symptoms, and tackle substance dependence. Finally, Dr. Reichelt will explore next-generation psychedelics without hallucinatory effects and the potential of psychedelics as innovative therapeutic tools in psychiatry and neurology.

To register for the webinar please visit: https://www.analyticalcannabis.com/webinars/the-neuroscience-of-psychedelics-harnessing-neuroplasticity-for-new-therapeutics-314923

ABOUT PURMINDS TM

PurMinds is a neurological drug development company pursuing breakthrough solutions to neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. Its clinical pipeline includes innovative therapeutics that combine proven mechanisms of action with the powerful ability of psychedelics and other psychoplastogens to rapidly promote neuroplasticity and neuro-rejuvenation, and its drug development program includes the potential for FDA "Breakthrough Designation" with a fast track to Phase IIa. The company's Ontario NeuroLab and Production Facility was granted a Schedule 1 Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License authorizing the production, formulation and global supply of pharma-grade Psychedelic compounds including Psilocybin and MDMA for clinical trials and research studies. PurMinds champions a de-risked business model that includes a multi-target approach to drug development, progressing long-term value creation through the accelerated development of novel therapeutics, accompanied by short and mid-term revenue paths. PurMinds is headquartered in Toronto, ON Canada with offices in Boston, MA USA. For further information about PurMinds NeuroPharma, please visit the Company's website at PurMinds.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to PurMinds' future business plans and partnerships. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "anticipated", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions and include, but are not limited to: the ability of PurMinds to secure patent protection; the regulatory environment in which PurMinds operates; the ability of PurMinds to carry out its business plans and unforeseen challenges in carrying out such plans; trends in the future use of psychedelics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; and other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

PR Contact

Kristina Spionjak

pr@hlthcommunications.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189069