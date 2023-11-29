tbi bank offers clients credit decisions in real-time at scale via Provenir's AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform

Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, along with customer tbi bank, a mobile-first challenger bank in Southeast Europe, have together been named winners of a IBSi NeoChallenger Bank Award for "Best in Digital Lending Implementation."

The IBSi NeoChallenger Bank Awards recognize successful technology project implementations at neobanks, challenger banks, and digital arms of traditional banks and the impact these programs have had on improving customer experience.

tbi bank built a credit decisioning center of excellence using Provenir's AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform to bring risk decisioning, data and AI capabilities together to enable more accurate credit decisions in real-time, with the flexibility to iterate, expand, and scale on a global level, without extensive IT resources.

Provenir's AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform is a single, comprehensive cloud-based solution that unifies all risk decisioning, data, and AI through a centralized user interface, letting organizations bypass patchwork APIs and hardcoding for shorter development lifecycles and faster time-to-market.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize lending processes, tbi bank is now a leading regional innovator in credit assessment automation, performing underwriting quickly and at scale. This has enabled capacity growth from less than 500,000 credit applications to 7 million applications annually for a 1,400 percent improvement.

"We are pleased to be recognized for this honor along with our esteemed customer tbi bank who is providing faster and more accurate lending, resulting in improved customer experience while also reducing risk," said Frode Berg, Provenir's Managing Director for EMEA. "We look forward to continually supporting tbi bank with its credit decisioning needs as it looks to expand its digital business and product offerings for its growing customer base."

"The partnership between tbi bank and Provenir is a testament to the success achievable through collaborative innovation," said Nikhil Gokhale, Director Research Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence. "By combining tbi bank's customer-centric focus with Provenir's advanced risk decisioning capabilities, they have achieved a significant improvement in their underwriting capability and compliance. I would like to congratulate Provenir and tbi bank for their win in the category,'NeoChallenger Bank Awards Best in Digital Lending Implementation.'"

