Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MMV) (OTCQB: MNRLF) (FSE: M8M) ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change the Company's name to "Badlands Resources Inc." (the "Name Change") and to consolidate the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for every ten common shares (the "Consolidation").

The Name Change and Consolidation will take effect at the start of trading on December 1, 2023, and the Company will trade under the symbol "BLDS" and under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 056600109/CA0566001099. As a result of the Consolidation, the 113,072,648 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation will be reduced to approximately 11,383,925 common shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportionate voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares.

In connection with the Consolidation, the Company expects to send letters of transmittal to registered holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates ("Existing Certificates") to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in exchange for new certificates ("New Certificates") representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which each shareholder is entitled.

No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled.

The Company is also pleased to announce that P. Joseph Meagher has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective as of September 12, 2023. Mr. Meagher holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia, became a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in 2008, and obtained the Chartered Director (C.Dir.) designation from The Directors College (a joint venture between McMaster University and The Conference Board of Canada) in 2017. Mr. Meagher has extensive experience working with publicly listed companies.

Tom Wilson has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The Company thanks him for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Mineral Mountain

Mineral Mountain, through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., began exploring in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA in July 2012. The Company recognized that the Homestake Gold Trend was not well explored using modern technology and the potential of discovering another similar Homestake-style gold deposit with scale was above average. Since 2012, the Company has expended over $13 million USD in systematic, "state of the art" exploration with a strong technical and highly experienced team largely focused on its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project physically situated 26 kilometers south of the world's richest and largest orogenic gold deposits, the Homestake Mine.

