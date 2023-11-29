Anzeige
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date: 29 November 2023

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. The publication of the supplementary prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Rules following the publication of the Company's half-year financial report for the six months ended 31 October 2023.

The supplementary prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 16 December 2023 in relation to the issue of further new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's discount and premium control policy.

A copy of the supplementary prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do.

The supplementary prospectus is also available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com and available for collection, free of charge, during normal business hours on any working day (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays excepted) until 15 December 2023 from the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., Level 4, Dashwood House, 69 Old Broad Street, London EC2M 1QS and from the registered office of the Company.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 378 0500

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


