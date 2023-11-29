Introducing the Ultimate B2B Customer Community Management Platform, MangoApps Relaunches TinyTake With New Offering

The popular screen capture tool has been re-envisioned as an all-encompassing suite that helps B2B technology companies manage their post-sale customer communities.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / MangoApps, the leading unified modern intranet and employee app, proudly announced the relaunch of TinyTake, now reimagined as a comprehensive B2B Customer Community Management Platform. This move aims to enhance the post-sale journey for technology companies, fostering deeper engagement and loyalty among customers.

TinyTake, previously known for its screen capture capabilities, has been transformed into an all-encompassing suite that revolutionizes the after-sales B2B customer experience. The platform comprises four key components-Educate, Engage, Innovate, and Capture-each meticulously designed to empower businesses in their customer interactions.

TinyTake Educate offers a bespoke learning experience, ensuring customers fully leverage the value of products and services from the moment of sign-up.

TinyTake Engage goes a step further by cultivating vibrant community spaces that facilitate knowledge exchange and networking, thereby strengthening customer loyalty.

TinyTake Innovate allows businesses to tap into customer insights for collaborative product development, promoting a culture of continuous innovation.

TinyTake Capture remains true to its roots, offering intuitive screen recording and annotation tools.

"We are thrilled to announce the relaunch of TinyTake as a cutting-edge B2B Customer Community Management platform. At MangoApps, we and our customers have experienced firsthand the transformative impact of using TinyTake to build community," commented Anup Kejriwal, CEO and founder of MangoApps. "We are excited to share this platform with other technology companies with confidence they will reap the same benefits of enhanced engagement and deeper customer connections that have been instrumental to our success."

Why TinyTake?

The answer lies in its ability to transform customer relationships. The platform not only captures invaluable customer feedback for product innovation but also nurtures stronger, more meaningful connections. It's more than a tool; it's a commitment to elevating customer loyalty and advocacy, all within an easy-to-use interface.

"To find, keep, and grow your customers, you must know your customers. To know your customers, you must listen to what they say and observe what they do. Part of the arsenal of tools that can help you accomplish this: online communities," wrote Amy Bills, VP and principal analyst at Forrester*. "Communities check almost every box for B2B companies that want to enhance their customers' experience, build trust, and deepen their understanding of what customers want and need."

MangoApps is dedicated to enhancing both the employee and customer experiences. For a demonstration or more information about the TinyTake suite, visit www.tinytake.com.

*Bills, Amy. (2023, October 30). Customer Community Platforms: A Little More Conversation, A Lot More Action. Forrester. Source: https://www.forrester.com/blogs/customer-community-platforms-a-little-more-conversation-a-lot-more-action

About MangoApps

MangoApps has been at the forefront of redefining workplace and customer engagement for over 15 years. Trusted worldwide across various industries, our unified platform ensures that every employee, whether office-based or frontline, is engaged, efficient, and fulfilled. Discover how we're reshaping experiences at www.mangoapps.com.

