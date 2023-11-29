Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens New Express Washes in Pampa, TX, and Thomson, GA

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Texas and Georgia

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, opened two brand-new locations on Wednesday, November 29th in Pampa, TX and Thomson, GA.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, the new Pampa and Thomson Tidal Wave locations are offering eight days of free car washes from November 29-December 6. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners living in-and-around these communities to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week at these locations will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - for savings up to $40.

"We're excited to open two brand-new locations this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The opportunity to bring our exceptional car wash experience to more folks is what it's all about, and both locations are joining communities we have not previously been a part of. Our team is looking forward to providing the Pampa and Thomson communities with car care that is easy, efficient, and enjoyable for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. In the years since, the company has earned its reputation as an industry leader, known for their cutting-edge car care technology, pristine locations, and dedication to delivering an exceptional car wash experience to every customer. The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options.

Pampa, TX Location: 2545 N Perryton Pkwy, Pampa, TX 79065

Thomson, GA Location: 1868 Washington Road, Thomson, GA 30824

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently operates 39 locations in Georgia and 13 locations in Texas. In the coming months, the company will open several additional locations in both states, including brand-new locations in Liberty, TX, El Paso, TX, Athens, GA, Statesboro, GA, and more. For additional information, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 212 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

