Mittwoch, 29.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
29.11.2023
Albertsons Companies: Albertsons Brings Food Waste Full Circle

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

Suzanne Long discusses company's Recipe for Change, why she's 'fascinated' by waste

Originally published by Progressive Grocer.

By Emily Crowe.

Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer at Albertsons Cos., has made it a personal and business imperative to figure out the best ways to contain food waste. Long took the stage at Grocery Impact in Orlando to discuss why food waste initiatives are good for both business and society.

See full article on Progressive Grocer and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Photo from Progressive Grocer: Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer at Albertsons Cos., participated in a well-attended session entitled "Waste Is Only Waste If You Waste It" during Grocery Impact

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811286/albertsons-brings-food-waste-full-circle

