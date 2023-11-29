Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20231128_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3d72a40-f88c-43e4-8515-c20c8cc1ee1c)
- NL_transparency notification_20231128_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d3873cf-19e8-4ad3-83f8-aa86f27cde15)
- FR_transparency notification_20231128_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f752abc5-e26d-45c8-90af-a4a9893d9c69)