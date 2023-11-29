Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.11.2023
Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
29.11.2023 | 18:24
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29 November 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 249,396 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 539.849p. The highest price paid per share was 541.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 533.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0311% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 504,661,479 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 802,598,312. Rightmove holds 11,794,289 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1477

533.40

08:12:35

1466

533.00

08:13:20

1385

533.00

08:13:20

1526

534.60

08:17:35

1397

534.40

08:17:35

1455

534.60

08:18:16

1514

534.20

08:20:15

343

534.00

08:20:46

1046

534.00

08:20:46

109

534.00

08:20:46

1298

534.00

08:20:46

750

534.80

08:26:37

330

534.80

08:26:37

109

534.80

08:26:37

321

534.80

08:26:37

1000

534.40

08:27:08

272

534.40

08:27:08

109

534.40

08:27:08

1317

534.80

08:29:33

2144

534.80

08:29:36

330

534.80

08:29:36

140

534.80

08:29:36

671

534.00

08:30:39

278

534.00

08:30:39

1000

534.40

08:33:36

256

534.40

08:33:36

1443

536.40

08:37:14

89

536.40

08:37:20

1494

536.40

08:37:35

1313

536.20

08:38:50

973

536.00

08:38:56

446

536.00

08:38:56

1393

537.40

08:42:35

1000

537.20

08:42:46

253

537.20

08:42:46

267

537.60

08:45:43

1255

537.60

08:45:43

1356

538.00

08:47:52

329

538.40

08:49:39

1117

538.40

08:49:39

571

538.40

08:49:39

459

538.40

08:49:39

332

538.40

08:49:39

162

538.60

08:52:12

1423

538.40

08:53:05

1294

539.20

08:58:04

1286

539.00

08:58:40

750

538.40

08:58:40

750

539.00

08:59:55

375

539.00

08:59:55

179

539.00

08:59:55

1343

538.80

09:00:34

1524

538.80

09:02:45

460

539.00

09:06:27

149

538.80

09:07:00

1372

538.80

09:07:00

685

538.60

09:08:47

666

538.60

09:08:47

1421

538.60

09:15:22

1271

538.80

09:17:04

1378

538.80

09:18:21

149

538.80

09:18:21

1390

538.80

09:21:14

1289

538.80

09:25:31

1341

539.00

09:31:14

1331

539.00

09:31:38

1427

539.80

09:35:10

1290

540.40

09:38:29

1417

539.40

09:39:00

1308

539.60

09:42:02

1244

539.40

09:44:51

1261

540.00

09:48:02

1425

539.80

09:50:15

1280

541.00

10:05:42

1384

541.00

10:05:42

227

541.00

10:05:42

1119

541.00

10:05:42

750

541.00

10:05:42

750

541.00

10:05:43

109

541.00

10:05:43

198

541.00

10:05:43

1263

541.00

10:17:55

873

541.00

10:17:55

540

541.00

10:17:55

1512

541.00

10:17:55

750

541.00

10:17:55

158

541.00

10:17:55

431

541.00

10:17:55

669

540.80

10:21:41

635

540.80

10:21:41

763

540.40

10:22:09

752

540.40

10:22:09

306

539.60

10:28:35

897

539.60

10:28:35

607

539.80

10:28:35

750

539.80

10:28:35

352

539.80

10:28:35

109

539.80

10:28:35

184

539.80

10:28:35

84

540.40

10:39:53

607

540.40

10:39:53

197

540.40

10:39:53

109

540.40

10:39:53

559

540.60

10:40:14

922

540.60

10:40:14

1469

540.60

10:43:49

1151

540.60

10:46:52

234

540.60

10:46:52

1391

540.00

10:49:27

750

539.60

10:53:02

109

539.60

10:53:02

429

539.60

10:53:02

169

540.00

10:57:30

607

540.00

10:57:30

42

540.00

10:57:30

1384

539.60

10:59:08

1079

540.20

11:05:21

226

540.20

11:05:21

109

540.20

11:05:21

109

540.20

11:05:23

109

540.20

11:07:33

215

540.40

11:07:33

607

540.40

11:07:33

406

540.40

11:07:33

335

540.80

11:10:38

109

540.80

11:10:38

1206

541.00

11:13:19

99

541.00

11:13:19

1233

540.80

11:13:43

1000

541.00

11:35:03

880

541.00

11:35:03

1527

541.00

11:35:03

1390

541.00

11:35:03

109

541.00

11:35:03

607

541.00

11:35:03

900

541.00

11:35:03

335

540.80

11:37:04

1084

540.80

11:37:04

1381

541.00

11:41:26

3126

541.00

13:50:04

785

541.00

13:51:54

15

541.00

13:51:54

1486

541.00

13:51:54

26430

541.00

13:51:54

379

540.80

13:51:54

608

541.00

13:51:54

1328

541.00

13:51:54

109

541.00

13:51:54

2000

541.00

13:51:54

2000

541.00

13:51:55

2000

541.00

13:51:55

2192

541.00

13:56:01

1300

541.00

13:56:01

7296

541.00

13:56:01

1858

541.00

13:56:01

53

541.00

14:07:19

528

541.00

14:07:19

862

541.00

14:07:19

548

541.00

14:07:19

1422

541.00

14:07:19

707

541.00

14:07:19

635

541.00

14:07:19

777

541.00

14:07:19

1284

541.00

14:14:55

1515

541.00

14:14:55

1382

541.00

14:14:55

1325

541.00

14:15:51

1242

541.00

14:17:06

1472

541.00

14:20:34

1240

541.00

14:52:29

1297

541.00

14:52:29

1342

541.00

14:52:29

2069

541.00

14:52:29

1410

541.00

14:52:29

1455

541.00

14:52:29

658

541.00

14:52:29

1240

541.00

14:52:29

691

541.00

14:52:29

65

541.00

14:52:29

1544

541.00

14:52:29

1582

541.00

14:52:29

398

541.00

14:52:29

1711

541.00

14:52:29

505

541.00

14:52:29

1378

541.00

14:52:29

395

541.00

14:52:29

1605

541.00

14:52:29

342

541.00

14:52:29

1284

541.00

14:52:29

55

541.00

14:52:29

76

541.00

14:52:29

1357

541.00

14:52:29

922

541.00

14:52:29

316

541.00

14:52:29

1376

541.00

14:52:29

528

541.00

14:52:29

611

541.00

14:52:29

611

541.00

14:52:29

1358

541.00

14:52:29

517

541.00

14:52:29

203

541.00

14:52:29

746

541.00

14:52:29

166

541.00

14:52:29

611

540.80

14:52:29

104

541.00

14:52:29

787

541.00

14:52:29

1363

540.80

14:52:33

1403

541.00

14:57:41

604

541.00

14:57:41

826

541.00

14:57:41

524

541.00

14:58:45

611

541.00

14:58:45

203

541.00

14:58:45

611

541.00

14:58:45

222

541.00

14:58:45

1369

540.80

14:58:47

178

540.60

15:00:43

611

540.60

15:00:43

79

540.60

15:00:43

611

540.60

15:00:43

1297

540.20

15:01:37

89

540.40

15:03:08

1388

540.40

15:03:08

1381

540.60

15:04:27

1305

540.20

15:04:48

1276

540.80

15:07:10

1569

541.00

15:09:00

1390

541.00

15:09:29

1445

541.00

15:11:20

1275

541.00

15:20:04

489

541.00

15:20:04

997

541.00

15:23:20

1411

541.00

15:23:20

1605

541.00

15:23:20

1228

541.00

15:23:20

1479

541.00

15:23:20

611

541.00

15:23:20

611

541.00

15:23:20

105

541.00

15:23:20

1307

541.00

15:24:11

1331

540.60

15:24:36

600

541.00

15:27:21

750

541.00

15:27:21

109

541.00

15:27:21

1309

540.60

15:29:11

1187

540.40

15:29:58

319

540.40

15:29:58

1290

540.80

15:32:45

1680

541.00

15:34:38


© 2023 PR Newswire
