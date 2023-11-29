Anzeige
29.11.2023 | 18:30
Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Publication of Interim Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited

29 November 2023

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited announces that its unaudited interim financial results for the six months to 30 September 2023 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results are also available on the Yorkshire Water website.

For further information please contact:

KATHY SMITH

COMPANY SECRETARY

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD

BD6 2SZ

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk


