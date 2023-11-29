Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.11.2023
Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
PR Newswire
29.11.2023 | 18:48
'WE ARE NOW AT THE DAWN OF A NEW AGE FOR INTELLIGENCE,' SAYS GLOBAL AI EXPERT AT QATAR FOUNDATION'S 2023 WISE SUMMIT

The summit showcased diverse perspectives of key thought leaders, innovators, and young changemakers on AI in education

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is at a tipping point for human evolution because machines are about to profoundly change the way we live, the way we work, and even experience what it means to be human, said Nina Schick, one of the first Generative AI experts and Founder of Tamang Ventures Limited, at WISE 11, the 11th edition of Qatar Foundation's WISE Summit, that concluded today.

WISE Logo

Referring to the exponential rate at which the capabilities of AI systems are advancing, Shick emphasized, "In this new age of intelligence - a revolution - the default is going to be a symbiotic relationship with machine and human working together."

In the masterclass 'Critical Thinking in the Digital Age: AI, Information Literacy, and the Battle Against Disinformation,' Dr. Marc Owen Jones, Associate Professor, Middle Eastern Studies Department at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, delved into the challenges faced by education systems in identifying and combating misinformation and advised on ways to tackle AI-generated propaganda.

The panel 'AI for Common Good,' explored the collective impact of AI applications in the fields of research, education, policy, philanthropy, and media on cultivating the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers. Her Excellency Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, highlighted Qatar's ongoing efforts as well as future plans in integrating AI into its education system.

Her Excellency the Minister commented: "Qatar is one of the early adopters of a national K-12 AI curriculum. It aims at preparing students for a workforce that increasingly involves AI technologies and skills."

Co-founder and CEO of The Wolfram Group, Conrad Wolfram, delivered a keynote speech during the closing ceremony on the critical importance of computational thinking in the age of AI. He examined the interlink of the study of mathematics and computational methods to nurturing critical thinking and creativity skills, and argued for a shift toward prioritizing the utilization of computational tools in education systems to address real-world challenges.

The two-day summit gathered nearly 7000 stakeholders in education, distinguished experts in innovation and technology, as well as young trailblazers to spark conversations focused on the safe, ethical and effective adoption of AI in global education systems.

Contact: media@wise.org.qa

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287476/WISE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/we-are-now-at-the-dawn-of-a-new-age-for-intelligence-says-global-ai-expert-at-qatar-foundations-2023-wise-summit-302001030.html

