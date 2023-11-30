Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - Capitan Investment Ltd. (TSXV: CAI)

Capitan Investment Ltd. ("Capitan") announces that, on account of medical reasons, Yanfeng Liu is unable to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of Capitan. Capitan has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. The Chief Executive Officer of Capitan, Panwen Gao, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer of Capitan until a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Fiona Wang, Vice President

Phone: (571) 355-1488

Email: fiona.w@gccapholdings.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189180