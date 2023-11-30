New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - The Climate Group has announced the appointment of Mr. Alex Ju, the founder and CEO of BCI Group, as their Global Advisor of Cross Sector Energy Transformation. The aim is to collaborate with The Climate Group in driving green transformations across global computing power, energy, and other cross sector organizations. This appointment reflects the commitment of relevant industries to the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and addressing global climate change issues. Importantly, Mr. Ju is the first Chinese entrepreneur to hold such a position within this global climate cooperation organization in the field of energy transition.

Ms. Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group, stated that Mr. Ju is an influential and respected entrepreneur, known for his expertise in infrastructure entrepreneurship, government policies, and public initiatives on computing power and energy transition in China. The Climate Group will work closely with Mr. Ju to provide support and assistance from the industry for green transformations in global systems such as computing power, energy, water resources, and public infrastructure.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Ju stated his privilege in serving as the Global Advisor of Cross Sector Energy Transformation at The Climate Group. He emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation with The Climate Group on platforms such as the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) and the RE100 initiative. Mr. Ju pledged to contribute to global green transformations and fulfill corporate responsibilities to combat climate change.

The Climate Group is a global organization focused on climate change solutions. Through collaboration with influential businesses and government entities worldwide, it aims to promote the development of a low-carbon economy and drive global progress towards carbon emissions reductions by advocating best practices.

BCI Group

Contact Person: Xinyan Liu

Email: xinyan.liu@bcig.com

