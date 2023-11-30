New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - Business Booster, which helps established businesses to reach the next level, has launched in Taiwan. Within 24 hours of its launch in one of the world's biggest markets, the accelerator had closed its first cohort and produced over half a million dollars in revenue.

"Business Booster is built on the five-year legacy of our Business Owners Program (BOP) in Taiwan," explained Alex Visotsky, the Ukrainian-American entrepreneur behind Business Booster. His work in the industry began in 2009 with a focus on systematizing businesses and improving management. The BOP, which started in Ukraine and spread across Eastern Europe and the US, was brought to Taiwan in 2018 by Alex Visotsky himself.

With the input of local partners Evan Yang and Cherry Chang, Visotsky found success with BOP in Taiwan. However, the trio soon realized that business owners were primed for more than systematization - they were ready for acceleration. Using BOP as a foundation, Visotsky, Yang, and Chang created Business Booster, which goes beyond management and organizational design by implementing strategies for boosting marketing, training employees, assisting with fundraising, and opening new markets.

The goal for the Taiwan launch is to position Business Booster to become a top business accelerator for regional companies that have been in the market for over five years and have a proven, scalable business model.

"After our exciting start in Taiwan, we are primarily focused on adapting the Business Booster SaaS platform so that it can efficiently manage both remote and in-office employees," says Visotsky. "We are also working to leverage the significant interest in Business Booster in Taiwan to serve regions with large Chinese diasporas, including Singapore and Malaysia."

The plans for Business Booster include the integration and development of a Chinese language program to enhance the marketing and sales of clients. Chang states that to launch the same business acceleration program in Chinese online, they are building a comprehensive tech stack to accelerate companies in the Chinese language market.

"This will include education programs for business owners, company management and employees, and providing a SaaS business management platform. With these tools, Business Booster will be able to effectively systematize, automate, and scale all company processes, providing a streamlined and efficient approach to business acceleration," she states. "We are building a strong team for this endeavor, and at our Taiwan Branch, we will have 30 experts who will work in a tight collaboration with the Business Booster US team."

Evan Yang adds, "This development is actively underway in collaboration with Valentin Vasilevskiy, the cofounder of Business Booster. He is our primary expert in marketing and creator of the SaaS platform."

Companies that are interested in learning about Business Booster and its global services are asked to contact Alex Visotsky at support@bbooster.io for more information.

Business Booster is a business accelerator that assists entrepreneurs from over 50 countries in implementing an operational system and elevating their businesses to new heights. The Business Booster includes a program tailored specifically for business owners; the Business Booster Board community, providing valuable mentorship; the Business Booster Platform - SaaS, facilitating online team management; and a comprehensive training program for leaders and staff. Business Booster's services are accessible in four languages: English, Chinese, Ukrainian, and Russian.

