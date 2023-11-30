

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ATI Inc. (ATI) projects revenues exceeding $5 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion by 2027. The company has announced a new share repurchase authorization of $150 million, and it specifies that this authorization will commence in 2024.



At its 2023 Investor Update, the company said it projects more than $1 billion in top-line organic growth and a 60% increase in adjusted earnings from 2023 to 2027.



Looking ahead for 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $0.8 billion and $0.9 billion, and revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion.



For 2027, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion, and revenue of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.



