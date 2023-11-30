Tech Mahindra Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Its Innovative Cognitive AI Field Service Management Solution

Tech Mahindra has further cemented its leading position in the market with its cutting-edge solution field services solution Yantr.ai

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the cognitive field services management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Tech Mahindra with the 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Tech Mahindra is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions.

Organizations grappling with field services operations face challenges such as high operating costs, manual and disparate workflows, fragmented and manual planning, rudimentary dispatch systems, multiple enterprise management systems, and decentralized data. While Tech Mahindra delivers a full spectrum of field service management solutions, it was awarded for Yantr.ai -a groundbreaking cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) solution. Yantr.ai significantly optimizes field services through deep analytical insights, decision-making support, and future-proof strategic planning. This innovative solution helps global businesses identify lags and create a flawless field ecosystem by providing actionable insights and recommendations, leveraging superior digital technology capabilities, including machine learning (ML) and AI.

Tech Mahindra offers Yantr.ai at a flexible price with modular functionality deployment options. It includes multiple license options to select suitable features and capabilities for business needs. For this reason, investing in Yantr.ai dramatically reduces the costs associated with hardware maintenance, upgrades, and administrative tasks needed to manage the physical infrastructure.

"Launched in September 2022, Yantr.ai is a cognitive AI solution that optimizes field services through deep analytical insights, decision-making support, and future-proof strategic planning. The platform combines technology, data, and people to automate, optimize, and improve experiences for field service operations. It helps customers identify lags and create a flawless field ecosystem through actionable insights and recommendations," said Sherrel Sonia Roche, industry principal for ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

The organization's commitment extends beyond the launch, constantly integrating customer feedback for continuous improvements and to ensure that its systems and processes perfectly align with the market's evolving needs. Furthermore, Tech Mahindra's relationship with customers continues after implementation as it assists them through consulting and technical assistance, delivering maximum value from its Yantr.ai deployment. This customer-centric approach focuses on understanding customers' unique operational challenges and desired outcomes, translating to better field service operations and continuous technology innovation.

"Tech Mahindra aims to create differentiated client value through a consultative approach and industry-specific solutions. Yantr.ai has propelled field service operations to the next level by addressing customers' most pressing challenges. Through a deep understanding of its customers' operating environment and domain expertise, Tech Mahindra has identified specific pain points in visibility, productivity, and cost optimization," noted Roche.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation. It is a USD 6.5+ billion organisation with 148k+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1250+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.

Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries.

