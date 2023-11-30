

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to 97.64 against the yen, from a recent 8-day low of 97.27.



The aussie climbed to 1.6532 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6570.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6640 and 0.9015 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6617 and 0.8992, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 99.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 0.91 against the loonie.



