

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to 1.7757 against the euro and 90.92 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7805 and 90.61, respectively.



Against the Australia and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.0731 and 0.6183 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0742 and 0.6154, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.75 against the euro, 92.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the aussie and 0.63 against the greenback.



