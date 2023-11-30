

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing activity contracted for the second straight month in November, official survey results showed on Thursday.



The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 49.4 in November from 49.5 in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The expected reading was 49.6.



A score above 50.0 indicates expansion in activity, while a reading below the neutral suggests contraction.



The manufacturing PMI has stayed below 50.0 for the second month in a row.



The survey showed that there was insufficient demand in the sector. Both new orders and export orders sub-indices weakened in November.



The non-manufacturing PMI registered 50.2 in November, which was down from 50.6 in October. The score was forecast to improve to 51.1.



The composite output index which covers both manufacturing and services, dropped to 50.4 from 50.7 in the previous month.



