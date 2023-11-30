

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from the euro area and unemployment from Germany are the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales data for October. Sales are forecast to fall 1.9 percent annually after easing 4.3 percent a month ago.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes flash consumer prices, GDP, household consumption and producer prices. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.1 percent sequential growth for the third quarter. Harmonized inflation is seen at 4.1 percent in November compared to 4.5 percent in October.



At 3.00 am ET, Switzerland's KOF leading index is due. Economists forecast the leading index to rise to 96.6 in November from 95.8 in October.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's Federal Labour Agency is scheduled to release unemployment data for November. The number of unemployed is forecast to increase 22,000 after rising 30,000 in October.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is seen at 7.5 percent compared to 7.4 percent in September.



In the meantime, consumer prices and revised GDP figures are due from Poland.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Inflation is expected to ease to 2.7 percent in November from 2.9 percent in October. The euro area jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.5 percent in October.



Also, preliminary inflation figures are due from Italy.



