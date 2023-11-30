

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), a software company, on Thursday said that its trading is in line with management expectations for the first half of the year.



In its trading update, the software firm said that within its segment of Cyber business, Managed Services revenue has continued to grow strongly while revenue in Technical Assurance has remained stable after the reduction in second half of fiscal 2023.



The software resilience segment has delivered two consecutive quarters of underlying year on year revenue growth driven by increased verification revenues and contract pricing increases.



The company now will publish its half yearly results for the six months ending November 30 on January 25, 2024 rather than February 1, 2024 as previously communicated.



On Wednesday, NCC shares closed at 120.20 pence, up 6.37% on the London Stock Exchange.



