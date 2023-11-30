

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Tech major Microsoft Corp. announced a partnership with the United Nations regarding the use of AI and advanced data technology to track global climate change, and to assess progress under the Paris Agreement.



The company said the partnership will enable United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change or UNFCCC to create a new AI-powered platform and global climate data hub to measure and analyze global progress in reducing carbon emissions. The tool is expected to simplify the process to validate and analyze climate data submitted by the 196 Parties to the Paris Agreement.



Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft, said that these new AI and data tools will allow nations to measure emissions far better than they do at present.



The time consuming process of aggregating and analyzing carbon data is often done through manual methods.



Under the new deal, Microsoft will build a new platform to provide digital support to the UNFCCC's Enhanced Transparency Framework. This will enable advanced analysis of global climate data through the creation of a new global climate data hub and an AI-powered data analytics platform.



UNFCCC and member states will get the necessary tools to efficiently report and validate progress toward carbon reduction targets, as well as tools to plan carbon reduction strategies using simulations, benchmarks, and data visualizations.



The work will also include the creation of Global Climate Dashboards for publication on UNFCCC website, increasing transparency, accountability, and ultimately informing meaningful climate action. ?



The move comes as the world's governments come together at COP28, organized by the UNFCCC and the COP28 UAE Presidency. They are meeting to take stock of the slow progress in meeting the climate goals set by the Paris Agreement.



Microsoft and the UNFCCC will partner to host a series of events intended to accelerate climate action in the UNFCCC Pavilion (Blue Zone) at COP28.



The Paris Agreement, which was enacted in 2015, seeks countries to reducing emissions to slow the impact of climate change.



Microsoft had agreed to give $3 million over two years to help enable the implementation of the Enhanced Transparency Framework and the Global Stocktake mechanisms established by the Paris Agreement.



Simon Stiell, UNFCCC executive secretary, said, 'The Paris Agreement provides the framework for all the world's nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. Climate change is a global emergency that goes beyond borders. It will require technology for adaptation and mitigation. Progress also requires collaboration from trusted partners to develop the tools that the framework requires to be delivered.'



