

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GHGA, LLC is recalling select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupe as they may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The recall follows a previously announced product recall initiated by Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh, for the same reason.



The affected products were sold through stores of Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe's.



The fresh-cut fruit products containing the recalled cantaloupe were packaged in clear square or round plastic containers, marked with a 'sell by' date and a lot code on the label.



Kroger stores in Alabama and Georgia, Sprouts stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and Trader Joe's retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee distributed these products.



Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals when infected with this organism can experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.



So far as of November 29, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product, despite several illnesses being reported in connection with the whole cantaloupe recalled by Trufresh.



All GHGA fresh-cut fruit products with the recalled whole cantaloupe have expired. Out of concern that consumers may have frozen them for later use, the FDA is urging them to discard or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In related recalls, Kwik Trip, Inc., this week, called back three varieties of fresh-cut fruit cup and tray as they contain recalled cantaloupe from Trufresh.



Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Co. in mid-November recalled all fresh-cut cantaloupe products, which contain Trufresh's recalled cantaloupes, due to the same concern.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken