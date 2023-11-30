Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.11.2023
InnoCan veröffentlicht Quartalszahlen - Umsatz mehr als ver-5-facht!
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2023 | 11:02
maison battat inc.: Count Down the Days Until Christmas With the Our Generation Digital Advent Calendar

This December there's a great new surprise every day with the Our Generation Online Advent Calendar. From exclusive offers, games & gift inspirations, there's something for everyone hidden behind each door.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2023 / The countdown until Christmas has arrived and Our Generation has some exciting news. If there's a little Our Generation fan waiting for Santa to come to town, uncover gifts ideas, dolls, stocking fillers and more.

Our Generation Christmas Collection

Our Generation Christmas Collection
Discover Our Generation Christmas Doll Noelle, Christmas Celebration Set & More Festive Gift Ideas

To kick off the countdown, the online advent calendar can be visited each day in December to uncover new surprises. The advent doors will open to reveal exclusive offers, gifts, games and more.

Throughout December, lots of festive fun activities and gift inspirations can be found via the Instagram page ourgeneration.uk. Whether looking for a few last-minute extra stocking fillers or are just starting shopping, there are some great ideas for everyone.

Whether it's for stocking fillers or to start Christmas shopping, the Top 10 Gifts for Christmas on the Our Generation blog is a great source for gift inspiration. Here's a little sneak peek of some ideas.

Gift Boxes

Children can discover the world of dolls, friendship, fashion, and fun with the Our Generation Fashion Starter Sets. Each gift set comes with three interchangeable outfits and themed accessories. The best part: each doll comes in a beautiful heart-printed gift box that's perfect for tucking under the tree.

Salon on Wheels

Little stylists can explore the world of hair play with the Salon on Wheels hairdresser's playset. With working lights and sounds and 34 accessories, there'll be lots of opportunities for pretend play hairstyling. There's no place better than the OG Salon to get ready for the New Year's celebrations.

Gourmet Kitchen Set

From awesome appetisers to delicious desserts, dolls have lots to make for their festive celebrations. The 79-piece Gourmet Kitchen is designed for little ones who want to cook up lots of Christmas fun.

Hop In Dog Carriers

For a fun-filled stocking surprise, surprise a little OG fan with the Hop In Dog Carrier pups. Each pup comes with an adorable handbag so they can be taken on all your adventures. There are three companions to choose from - poodle, dalmatian or cocker spaniel.

There are lots of dolls, outfits, and accessories to surprise little ones this Christmas. Shop the full Our Generation Christmas Collection on the UK website.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Contact Information

Elke Robinson
Digital Growth Manager
elke.robinson1996@gmail.com

SOURCE: Our Generation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811431/count-down-the-days-until-christmas-with-the-our-generation-digital-advent-calendar

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
